GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Reduces Holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR $YMM

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lowered its stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 810,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,821 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. owned approximately 0.08% of Full Truck Alliance worth $10,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YMM. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 22.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 117,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,811 shares during the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,458,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,747,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 62,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

YMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. iA Financial set a $8.00 price target on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings cut Full Truck Alliance from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Full Truck Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Full Truck Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

YMM stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.72. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $14.07.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE: YMM) operates a leading digital freight platform in China, connecting shippers with a vast network of independent truck drivers. The company’s core offering centers on load matching, enabling cargo owners to find suitable carriers quickly through a mobile and web-based interface. By streamlining the booking process, Full Truck Alliance helps reduce downtime and improves overall asset utilization for both shippers and drivers.

The platform features real-time route optimization, electronic waybills, digital payment solutions and in-app communication tools.

