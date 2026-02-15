Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Sold by GF Fund Management CO. LTD.

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. cut its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,526 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $14,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,443,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,987,906,000 after acquiring an additional 673,110 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 8.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,840,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,613,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,809 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,592,370,000 after purchasing an additional 533,946 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,406,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $805,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $716,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.
Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Marvell announced expanded AI and cloud roles via deals with Celestial AI and XConn that broaden its accelerator and connectivity footprint — these deals reinforce revenue optionality in AI compute and hyperscale networking. Marvell Expands AI And Cloud Role With Celestial AI And XConn Deals
- Positive Sentiment: Opinion pieces argue the market overreacted to recent weakness: Marvell trades at a notable discount to Broadcom on forward P/E and still has meaningful upside from AI-related wins (Celestial AI acquisition flagged as multi-year growth driver). Marvell: The Market Overreaction Doesn’t Quite Make Sense
- Positive Sentiment: Additional Seeking Alpha coverage frames the recent pullback as a buying opportunity (“AI Reset Is Your Second Chance”), arguing investors can accumulate exposure to Marvell’s AI/data‑center tailwinds ahead of potential earnings upside. Marvell: The AI Reset Is Your Second Chance
- Positive Sentiment: Another Seeking Alpha piece highlights Marvell’s positioning ahead of earnings and its “right AI strings” (networking + accelerators), implying near-term catalysts from product ramps and customer deployments. Marvell: Lurking Ahead Of Earnings, Pulling The Right AI Strings
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks notes MRVL is a trending stock and flags items investors should know before trading (attention/volatility can increase near earnings and news flow). Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks also ran a broader idea piece highlighting technology names worth watching with its Earnings ESP tool — useful context but not specific to new Marvell fundamentals. Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Computer and Technology Stocks Now
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent fundamentals: Marvell beat the last quarter’s EPS and raised Q4 FY2026 EPS guidance to $0.740–0.840; data-center revenue now makes up a large portion of sales, which amplifies sensitivity to AI/hyperscaler demand. (No external link)
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks reported a recent larger-than-market intraday decline (about -3.8% on Feb 12), reflecting short-term volatility and profit-taking after a long multi-quarter run. Marvell Technology (MRVL) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 31.75%.The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.16.
In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $465,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,427.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.
Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.
