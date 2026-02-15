GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Increases Holdings in SAP SE $SAP

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in SAP were worth $33,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SAP alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 9.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,157,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,305,242,000 after buying an additional 1,163,616 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SAP by 58.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,650,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $805,992,000 after acquiring an additional 973,779 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in SAP by 9,269.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 421,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,542,000 after acquiring an additional 416,678 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,305,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 221,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,312,000 after purchasing an additional 146,325 shares in the last quarter.

SAP Stock Performance

NYSE:SAP opened at $204.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.83 and a 200 day moving average of $253.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $189.22 and a 1-year high of $313.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. SAP had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 31st. HSBC upgraded SAP to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded SAP from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Santander raised shares of SAP to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAP

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company’s name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP’s product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.