GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 92.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,500 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $34,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 47.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 71.4% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $165.00 target price on Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.97.

Positive Sentiment: Shopify reported strong Q4 revenue and profitability metrics—revenue grew ~31% YoY to $3.67B and EPS topped estimates—supporting bullish takeaways on merchant growth and cash generation. Q4/Profitable SaaS Article

Shopify reported strong Q4 revenue and profitability metrics—revenue grew ~31% YoY to $3.67B and EPS topped estimates—supporting bullish takeaways on merchant growth and cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have moved more positive: Mizuho upgraded SHOP to “outperform” with a $150 PT, TD Securities raised to “buy” with a $159 PT, and Needham reaffirmed a $180 target—these upgrades are driving buy-side interest. Mizuho Upgrade

Analysts have moved more positive: Mizuho upgraded SHOP to “outperform” with a $150 PT, TD Securities raised to “buy” with a $159 PT, and Needham reaffirmed a $180 target—these upgrades are driving buy-side interest. Positive Sentiment: Shopify’s commerce tooling is being integrated into major AI platforms (e.g., ChatGPT/Gemini), reinforcing long‑term revenue/engagement narratives tied to AI-enabled merchant services. AI Integration Article

Shopify’s commerce tooling is being integrated into major AI platforms (e.g., ChatGPT/Gemini), reinforcing long‑term revenue/engagement narratives tied to AI-enabled merchant services. Neutral Sentiment: Loomis Sayles highlighted high‑quality, long‑growth companies including Shopify in its investor letter—positive signal for institutional interest but not an immediate catalyst. Loomis Sayles Letter

Loomis Sayles highlighted high‑quality, long‑growth companies including Shopify in its investor letter—positive signal for institutional interest but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Shopify announced a $2 billion buyback authorization; while buybacks can support the stock, analysts and investors are flagging execution risk and potential cash/volatility implications. Buyback Analysis

Shopify announced a $2 billion buyback authorization; while buybacks can support the stock, analysts and investors are flagging execution risk and potential cash/volatility implications. Negative Sentiment: Several firms trimmed price targets (UBS to $145, Benchmark to $145, Wedbush/Citizens JMP trimmed targets), and Truist cut to a $110 target—these downgrades/target cuts introduce selling pressure and mixed sentiment among analysts. Price Target Moves Benchmark Cut

Several firms trimmed price targets (UBS to $145, Benchmark to $145, Wedbush/Citizens JMP trimmed targets), and Truist cut to a $110 target—these downgrades/target cuts introduce selling pressure and mixed sentiment among analysts. Negative Sentiment: Despite revenue strength, some coverage highlighted margin strain from AI investment and mixed earnings reactions; the post‑earnings pullback reflected investor concerns about valuation and near‑term profitability. Margin Strain Article Post-Earnings Reaction

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP stock opened at $112.70 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $182.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.18, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.82.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

