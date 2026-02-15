GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Acquires Shares of 322,637 Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 322,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,222,000. Nebius Group makes up 0.7% of GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. owned about 0.14% of Nebius Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Nebius Group alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Nebius Group in the first quarter worth $1,628,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth $11,563,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at about $9,084,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Nebius Group by 241.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nebius Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NBIS shares. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Nebius Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on NBIS

Nebius Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBIS opened at $98.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of -127.29 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.40. Nebius Group N.V. has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $141.10.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.05 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Nebius Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nebius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.