GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Acquires Shares of 322,637 Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 322,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,222,000. Nebius Group makes up 0.7% of GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. owned about 0.14% of Nebius Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Nebius Group in the first quarter worth $1,628,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth $11,563,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at about $9,084,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Nebius Group by 241.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nebius Group News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 showed extraordinary top-line growth (reported ~+547% YoY; AI cloud revenue much higher), underscoring strong demand from hyperscalers and enterprise AI customers — a core reason bulls are buying the stock. Nebius: In Energy We Trust
- Positive Sentiment: Acquisition and product moves (Tavily deal) boost Nebius’ agentic AI/search capabilities and strengthen its AI software stack, improving monetization potential for rented GPU capacity. Nebius Targets Fast-Growing Agentic AI Market With Tavily Acquisition
- Positive Sentiment: Management reiterated aggressive FY2026 targets (large revenue range and connected-power goals, plus long-term margin targets), which supports upside if Nebius hits capacity milestones. Nebius Group Stock: Build, Sell, Repeat
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple retail/investment outlets are listing NBIS among AI-infrastructure picks, keeping investor interest high but not a direct catalyst. 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy in February
- Neutral Sentiment: The full earnings call and transcripts are available for deeper read; management comments clarify ramp timing and contract structure but contain both encouragement and caveats. Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 missed consensus on revenue ($227.7M vs. ~$246M expected) and EPS (reported -$0.69 vs. -$0.42 est.), prompting near-term profit-taking. Q4 Earnings Miss
- Negative Sentiment: Capital spending surged on GPUs and data center builds, and management cites energy/grid/connectivity as a gating factor — execution delays or higher financing/dilution risk could push out monetization of contracted capacity. Capex Surge / GPU & Data Center Expenses
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst views are mixed and short interest is notable — these factors increase volatility and mean upside depends on timely capacity hookups and execution. Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Nebius Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NBIS opened at $98.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of -127.29 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.40. Nebius Group N.V. has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $141.10.
Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.05 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.
Nebius Group Company Profile
Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.
