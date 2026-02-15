Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 110,183 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $8,307,000.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Avion Wealth raised its stake in CVS Health by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 72.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 436.5% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $78.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $99.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.50. CVS Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.35 and a twelve month high of $85.15.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $105.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 192.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, December 29th. Argus lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.