32,839 Shares in TransUnion $TRU Bought by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1,318.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at $34,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 333.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter worth $45,000.

In related news, EVP Tiffani Chambers sold 4,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $371,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 50,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,722. The trade was a 7.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $85,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,050.32. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,818 shares of company stock worth $663,883. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $73.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.24 and its 200 day moving average is $84.14. TransUnion has a one year low of $65.24 and a one year high of $101.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 9.95%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. TransUnion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.71 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.100 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRU. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on TransUnion from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on TransUnion and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TransUnion from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company’s offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

