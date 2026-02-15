GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Purchases 3,209 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $35,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $485.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $541.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.34. The stock has a market cap of $172.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.65. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $609.08.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ISRG shares. TD Cowen raised Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays set a $712.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $714.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price target (up previously from $610.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.23.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 421 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total transaction of $208,378.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 409 shares in the company, valued at $202,438.64. The trade was a 50.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $1,488,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,355,494.40. This trade represents a 15.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,189 shares of company stock valued at $30,785,441. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

