Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 6,830 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,830 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 205.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP stock opened at $83.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $85.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.37. The company has a market capitalization of $75.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Natl Bk Canada lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Susquehanna set a $87.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC’s core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

