GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Sells 66,046 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,046 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,817,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,403,000 after purchasing an additional 384,447 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Dollar General by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,714,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,538,000 after buying an additional 1,458,093 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in Dollar General by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,666,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,037,000 after buying an additional 562,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,778,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,422,000 after acquiring an additional 70,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dollar General by 3.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,513,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,130,000 after acquiring an additional 43,602 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Tracey N. Herrmann sold 12,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $1,573,755.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,666.36. This trade represents a 28.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $333,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,666.88. This trade represents a 7.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,673 shares of company stock worth $7,713,389. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $153.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.54 and a 200-day moving average of $118.56. Dollar General Corporation has a one year low of $70.01 and a one year high of $154.75. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.33. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 40.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

