Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Reduces Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 591,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,725 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for 1.6% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $36,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 180.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Mondelez International this week:

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $70 and maintained an "overweight" rating, implying roughly an 11.8% upside from recent levels; the upgrade is likely supporting buying interest.

The board declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share (record date March 31, payable April 14), representing a ~3.2% yield — a cash-return event that typically supports income-seeking demand.

Recent analyst research and stock‑forecast publications (ARGUS / Yahoo) have been circulated; these provide refreshed models and estimates but no single consensus change that should radically re‑rate the name on its own.

EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares at an average of $62.00 (≈$186k); while he still holds ~99,596 shares, the disclosed insider sale can be perceived negatively by some investors.

Coverage noting that MDLZ has underperformed some peers despite daily gains highlights relative‑performance concerns that could temper momentum for investors focused on sector allocation.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.20 and a twelve month high of $71.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.38.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.36%.The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.38%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

In other news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,174,952. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

