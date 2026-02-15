Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Trims Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA decreased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,444 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $24,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $60.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $123.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.46. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 14.64%.The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 73.04%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

