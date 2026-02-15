GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Increases Stake in AppLovin Corporation $APP

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,725 shares during the period. AppLovin makes up approximately 1.0% of GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $53,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in AppLovin by 2.8% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in AppLovin by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APP opened at $391.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $596.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $571.78. AppLovin Corporation has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $745.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $132.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.49.

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.35. AppLovin had a return on equity of 245.64% and a net margin of 57.42%.The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 27,143 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.38, for a total value of $14,803,249.34. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 3,323,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,669,143.78. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 30,888 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.29, for a total value of $16,070,717.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,553,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,384,136.69. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,786 shares of company stock worth $100,914,925. 13.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $740.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on AppLovin from $465.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $705.00 price target on AppLovin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of AppLovin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $651.77.

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

