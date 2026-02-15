GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Has $49.12 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 75,351 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up about 0.9% of GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $49,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $1,980,700,000. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,879,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,803,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,373,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,331,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,457,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $426,165,000 after buying an additional 1,156,086 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MU shares. Wedbush set a $320.00 price target on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $190.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.21.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total value of $10,747,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,621,747.69. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $411.66 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $455.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.90.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

