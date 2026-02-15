Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Haven Private LLC

Haven Private LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 0.9% of Haven Private LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Haven Private LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.87.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $325.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $414.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $343.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.53.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 54.62%.

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,428,573.34. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $325.13 per share, with a total value of $325,130.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 36,602 shares in the company, valued at $11,900,408.26. This trade represents a 2.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 779,101 shares of company stock valued at $283,804,325. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.