Herald Investment Management Ltd Makes New $3.02 Million Investment in Simulations Plus, Inc. $SLP

Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.99% of Simulations Plus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the second quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Simulations Plus by 3,729.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $247.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.57. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $37.67.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). Simulations Plus had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 81.66%.The business had revenue of $18.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus, Inc (NASDAQ: SLP) specializes in advanced modeling and simulation software tailored to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and chemical industries. The company’s flagship products include ADMET Predictor, a quantitative structure-activity relationship (QSAR) tool for predicting absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion and toxicity properties, and GastroPlus, a physiologically based pharmacokinetic (PBPK) modeling platform for simulating drug absorption and pharmacokinetics.

