Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Short Interest Update

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 43,212 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the January 15th total of 29,449 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,347 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 251,347 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 5.7% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 43.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after buying an additional 182,338 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 12.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,438,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,232,000 after acquiring an additional 157,864 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 257.9% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 41,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 29,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CSQ opened at $18.81 on Friday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%.

