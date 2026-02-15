American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Update

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,607 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the January 15th total of 1,094 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,876 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,876 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. DRW Securities LLC owned 0.77% of American Shared Hospital Services at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 0.9%

AMS opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.15. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $3.11.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services operates as a specialized healthcare services company focused on delivering diagnostic imaging solutions to community and rural hospitals across the United States. Through strategic joint ventures and management agreements, the company collaborates with hospital partners to develop and operate outpatient imaging centers that provide advanced modalities while sharing the capital and operating costs. By partnering directly with hospitals, American Shared Hospital Services enables facility owners to offer in-house diagnostic capabilities without the burden of full operational oversight and significant equipment investment.

The company’s service portfolio encompasses a wide range of imaging technologies, including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT), mammography, ultrasound, bone densitometry (DEXA) and nuclear medicine.

Featured Articles

