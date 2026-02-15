Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $47.88, but opened at $52.45. Procore Technologies shares last traded at $53.9290, with a volume of 1,095,267 shares traded.

The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 7.62%.The business had revenue of $349.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and revenue growth — Procore reported $0.37 EPS vs. $0.35 consensus and revenue of $349.1M, up 15.6% year-over-year, signaling improving fundamentals after prior-year weakness. Zacks: Q4 Beat

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PCOR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.95.

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $722,374.95. Following the sale, the director owned 1,052,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,075,752.47. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $21,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 677,796 shares in the company, valued at $48,740,310.36. This trade represents a 30.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 616,392 shares of company stock valued at $44,460,801 over the last three months. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Procore Technologies by 465.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 70.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.77. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -78.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Execution, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

