PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Short Interest Up 47.1% in January

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 29,620 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the January 15th total of 20,142 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS PSPSF opened at $201.65 on Friday. PSP Swiss Property has a twelve month low of $143.60 and a twelve month high of $201.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.20 and its 200 day moving average is $175.67.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of PSP Swiss Property to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PSP Swiss Property has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

PSP Swiss Property AG is a real estate investment company focused on acquiring, developing and managing high-quality commercial and residential properties in Switzerland. The firm’s core business activities encompass property investment, asset management, leasing and value-enhancing redevelopment projects aimed at maintaining a balanced and diversified portfolio.

The company’s portfolio is weighted toward office, retail and residential spaces located in prime urban centers. Properties are typically concentrated in major Swiss cities such as Zurich, Geneva, Basel and Lausanne, where PSP Swiss Property seeks to attract long-term tenants through modern amenities, sustainable design features and proactive facility management.

PSP Swiss Property conducts its operations through an integrated platform that oversees acquisitions, financing and ongoing property services.

