Short Interest in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Expands By 47.1%

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,168,907 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the January 15th total of 2,834,326 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,619,422 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Xylem Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE XYL opened at $128.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.48 and its 200 day moving average is $142.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. Xylem has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.560 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 1,844.4% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on Xylem in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $161.00 price objective on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.08.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

