PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Short Interest Up 46.9% in January

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 228,792 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the January 15th total of 155,746 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 551,310 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 551,310 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Get PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.7%

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund stock opened at $67.21 on Friday. PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $75.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth $4,910,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth about $2,848,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 3,517.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 123,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 87,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index. The Index is an unmanaged index consisting of long-maturity separate trading of registered interest and principal of securities representing the final principal payment of the United States Treasury bonds with at least $1 billion in outstanding face value and a remaining term to final maturity greater than or equal to 25 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.