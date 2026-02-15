Research Analysts Offer Predictions for WFG Q1 Earnings

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 12th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.07) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.71) by $0.29. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion.

WFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut shares of West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on West Fraser Timber from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of WFG stock opened at $73.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.17. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of $57.34 and a one year high of $82.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,671,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,656,000 after purchasing an additional 799,422 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,642,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,388,000 after buying an additional 217,304 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 149.3% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 68,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 40,960 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 33.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 168,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 41,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 31,861.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 896,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,968,000 after acquiring an additional 894,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.21%.

Here are the key news stories impacting West Fraser Timber this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat consensus (reported loss per share smaller than expected) and company disclosures that accompanied results — helped sentiment despite a negative quarter. Report showed EPS of ($2.42) vs. analyst estimate ($2.71) and included a slide deck for investors. Press Release / Slide Deck

Quarterly dividend declared: $0.32 per share (record Mar 13, payable Apr 2), signaling management willingness to return cash to shareholders and supporting sentiment for income‑oriented investors. Positive Sentiment: Balance sheet & technicals supportive — very low debt-to-equity (~0.05), current/quick ratios above 1, and the stock trading above both its 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages on increased volume, which can attract momentum buyers.

Balance sheet & technicals supportive — very low debt-to-equity (~0.05), current/quick ratios above 1, and the stock trading above both its 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages on increased volume, which can attract momentum buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call materials and presentation released — management discussed strategic investments and outlook; these items provide context but contain no major surprise that would materially change the near‑term thesis until guidance detail is parsed. Earnings Presentation Call Transcript Call Highlights

Earnings call materials and presentation released — management discussed strategic investments and outlook; these items provide context but contain no major surprise that would materially change the near‑term thesis until guidance detail is parsed. Negative Sentiment: Near-term analyst outlook is weak — Scotiabank projects Q1 2026 EPS of ($1.07), signaling expectations for continued losses into the next quarter which can cap upside.

Near-term analyst outlook is weak — Scotiabank projects Q1 2026 EPS of ($1.07), signaling expectations for continued losses into the next quarter which can cap upside. Negative Sentiment: Underlying fundamentals still strained: Q4 produced a negative net margin (~-4.35%) and negative ROE (~-2.63%), and revenue slightly missed estimates ($1.17B vs. ~$1.18B), highlighting operational pressure in current end markets. Press Release

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. (NYSE: WFG) is a leading North American diversified wood products company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company operates a broad portfolio of manufacturing facilities that produce lumber, engineered wood products such as laminated veneer lumber (LVL), oriented strand board (OSB) and plywood, as well as medium density fibreboard (MDF), particleboard, pulp and paper. West Fraser’s integrated production model spans harvesting, milling and finishing, allowing it to serve a wide range of residential, commercial and industrial construction markets.

Founded in 1955 as West Fraser Mills, the company has grown through both organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest lumber producers in the world.

