DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Update

DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 20,250 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the January 15th total of 13,790 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,469 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on DSDVY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised DSV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

OTCMKTS DSDVY opened at $132.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.40. DSV has a 52 week low of $77.78 and a 52 week high of $151.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) is a Danish global transport and logistics company that provides end-to-end supply chain solutions to businesses across a wide range of industries. The firm’s core services include road transport, air freight, ocean freight, freight forwarding, contract logistics and warehousing, together with customs clearance, distribution and value‑added services designed to support complex international supply chains.

Founded in the mid-1970s in Denmark, DSV has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, notably strengthening its global freight and forwarding capabilities through transactions such as the acquisitions of UTi Worldwide and Panalpina.

