Flight Centre Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Flight Centre Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 605,106 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the January 15th total of 412,844 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Get Flight Centre alerts:

Flight Centre Price Performance

Shares of FGETF opened at $10.11 on Friday. Flight Centre has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $10.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Flight Centre to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Flight Centre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS: FGETF) is a global travel agency headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. The company operates across both leisure and corporate segments, offering travel booking services, tailored itineraries and travel management solutions. Through an integrated network of retail stores, online platforms and dedicated corporate divisions, Flight Centre provides airfares, hotel accommodations, package tours and ancillary travel products to individual and business clients.

Founded in 1982 by Graham Turner and Geoff Harris, the company has expanded from a single storefront in Sydney into a multinational enterprise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flight Centre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flight Centre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.