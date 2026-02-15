Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM) Short Interest Update

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 44,401 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the January 15th total of 30,184 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,488 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,488 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Stock Performance
OZEM stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.29 million, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.47. Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $37.15.
Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a $0.4099 dividend. This represents a yield of 119.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.
Institutional Trading of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF
About Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF
The Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (OZEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies from around the world involved in pharmaceutical drugs and supplements used for weight management. OZEM was launched on May 21, 2024 and is issued by Roundhill.
See Also
