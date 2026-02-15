Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM) Short Interest Update

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 44,401 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the January 15th total of 30,184 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,488 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,488 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Stock Performance

OZEM stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.29 million, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.47. Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $37.15.

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a $0.4099 dividend. This represents a yield of 119.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF

About Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF by 55.3% in the third quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 80,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 28,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 84,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter.

The Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (OZEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies from around the world involved in pharmaceutical drugs and supplements used for weight management. OZEM was launched on May 21, 2024 and is issued by Roundhill.

