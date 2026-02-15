Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYANGet Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $44.38, but opened at $39.40. Ryan Specialty shares last traded at $37.7980, with a volume of 1,521,427 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $751.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.43 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.38% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Ryan Specialty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Ryan Specialty News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ryan Specialty this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Quarterly dividend raised to $0.13 (8.3% increase); the payout yields ~1.2% and signals management support for the stock. (No article link)
  • Positive Sentiment: Management expects about $80M of annual savings from the Empower restructuring, which should help offset cost pressures over time. Read More.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Some sell-side firms cut price targets (Keefe, Bruyette & Woods: $65 → $55; Wells Fargo: $63 → $56) but kept positive ratings (Outperform / Overweight), leaving meaningful upside from current levels despite reduced targets. Read More.Read More.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Revenue grew 13.2% YoY to $751.2M, but organic growth slowed to 6.6% — mixed top-line trend that shows scale but weaker underlying growth. Read More.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call transcript and several analyst write-ups are available for detail on guidance, segment performance and reserve/investment commentary. Useful for investors deciding whether the sell-off creates a buying opportunity. Read More.
  • Negative Sentiment: Q4 missed Street expectations: EPS $0.45 vs. $0.50 consensus and revenue $751.2M vs. ~$777M expected; net income declined and management highlighted slower organic growth — the primary driver of the stock decline. Read More.
  • Negative Sentiment: Margins came under pressure as the company “absorbs” investment costs and faces property-related pressures; analysts and trade press flagged margin compression as a material near-term risk. Read More.
  • Negative Sentiment: Sell-side and media coverage highlight a “slow sales growth” outlook and the stock’s sharp intraday move, with elevated trading volume as investors reposition. That combination is intensifying the downward pressure. Read More.Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYAN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy William Turner sold 129,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $6,946,247.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,553 shares in the company, valued at $672,966.33. This represents a 91.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,840,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,645,000 after purchasing an additional 92,593 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,072,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 91.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc (NYSE: RYAN) is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients’ unique needs.

Ryan Specialty’s core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

Recommended Stories

