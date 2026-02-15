Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Akamai Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $111.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.70. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $450,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,147.21. The trade was a 22.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 10,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $931,591.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,337.50. The trade was a 43.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,318 shares of company stock valued at $2,967,254. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 336 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 130.0% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 566.7% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 626.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 497.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Akamai Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson raised its price target to $125 and kept a “buy” rating, signaling analyst conviction and adding upside potential relative to the current price. DA Davidson Raises PT

DA Davidson raised its price target to $125 and kept a “buy” rating, signaling analyst conviction and adding upside potential relative to the current price. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Akamai as a big mover on higher-than-average volume and noted favorable earnings-estimate revision trends — a catalyst that often supports further near-term gains. Zacks: Strength Seen

Zacks highlighted Akamai as a big mover on higher-than-average volume and noted favorable earnings-estimate revision trends — a catalyst that often supports further near-term gains. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary and retail-focused pieces pointed to a strong one-day move (articles note ~9–10% jumps), which can attract momentum investors and trigger additional buying. AAII: Why AKAM Is Up

Market commentary and retail-focused pieces pointed to a strong one-day move (articles note ~9–10% jumps), which can attract momentum investors and trigger additional buying. Positive Sentiment: Shares recently hit a 52-week high, a technical signal that can draw more attention from trend-following funds. Investing.com: 52-Week High

Shares recently hit a 52-week high, a technical signal that can draw more attention from trend-following funds. Neutral Sentiment: Akamai is scheduled to report earnings soon; previews and estimate summaries are circulating — the report could amplify today’s move either way. Earnings Preview

Akamai is scheduled to report earnings soon; previews and estimate summaries are circulating — the report could amplify today’s move either way. Neutral Sentiment: Public short-interest data in recent reports appears to show zeros/NaN (likely a reporting anomaly), so there’s no clear short-covering signal to explain the volume spike. (Watch official exchanges for corrected short-interest figures.)

Public short-interest data in recent reports appears to show zeros/NaN (likely a reporting anomaly), so there’s no clear short-covering signal to explain the volume spike. (Watch official exchanges for corrected short-interest figures.) Negative Sentiment: CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,500 shares at about $108, reducing his stake ~19%. Insider selling can be perceived negatively by some investors even when routine. SEC Form 4

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company’s core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.