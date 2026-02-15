Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Short Interest Up 46.7% in January

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 20,485,627 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the January 15th total of 13,968,772 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 667 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30,713.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 667 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30,713.1 days.

Kuaishou Technology Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of KUASF opened at $9.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.43. Kuaishou Technology has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $12.63.

Kuaishou Technology Company Profile

Kuaishou Technology is a leading social media and technology company best known for its short-form video and live-streaming platforms. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Beijing, the company operates a suite of mobile applications that enable users to create, share and interact through user-generated video content. Over the years, Kuaishou has expanded its offerings to include live commerce features, allowing content creators to sell products directly during live broadcasts and fostering a vibrant ecosystem of merchants, influencers and viewers.

The company’s flagship app serves hundreds of millions of daily active users primarily in Mainland China, where it competes with other major short-video platforms.

