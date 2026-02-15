Short Interest in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS) Expands By 46.6%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 164,070 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the January 15th total of 111,888 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,218,632 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,218,632 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HIBS opened at $4.24 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $41.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares shares are going to reverse split on Thursday, March 5th. The 1-10 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIBS. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 170,165 shares during the period.

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (HIBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a beta-weighted index of 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. HIBS was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

