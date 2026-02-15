New Street Research Cuts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $285.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lowered by New Street Research from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report released on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. New Street Research currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Zacks Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. President Capital cut their price target on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $311.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.48.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 504,934 shares in the company, valued at $105,026,272. This trade represents a 0.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,061 shares of company stock valued at $10,559,262. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MilWealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com
Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AWS momentum and cloud demand remain a structural support for AMZN; analysts point to expanding AI and cloud revenues that underpin long‑term growth. AWS Momentum Supports Amazon.com
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s minority stake in BETA Technologies and other strategic bets could boost logistics/sustainability optionality and have drawn analyst interest as long‑term strategic wins. Amazon Bets Big on BETA
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon‑backed X‑Energy secured a U.S. nuclear fuel license — a long‑dated infrastructure win that could help power data centers and reduce energy costs for AWS over time. X‑Energy Secures Nuclear Fuel License
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon Pharmacy continues to expand same‑day delivery to thousands more cities — a near‑term revenue/market‑share positive for the retail segment. Amazon Pharmacy Same‑Day Expansion
- Positive Sentiment: Large institutional activity: several managers (e.g., PRIMECAP, Egerton) have recently increased stakes, signaling conviction from long‑term holders. PRIMECAP Boosts Amazon Stake
- Neutral Sentiment: Amazon’s satellite/LEO program advanced with a multi‑satellite Ariane 6 launch — a strategic long‑term investment but cash‑intensive today. Ariane 6 Launches Amazon LEO Satellites
- Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts trimmed price targets (New Street cut its target but left a buy rating), reflecting mixed near‑term views while maintaining longer‑term upside. New Street Lowers Price Target
- Negative Sentiment: Technical and sentiment pressure: multiple outlets report AMZN entered a bear market and just hit its worst multi‑day losing streak in nearly 20 years as investors punish heavy capex and rotate out of big tech. Worst Losing Streak / Bear Market
- Negative Sentiment: Investors are explicitly worried about the ~$200B AI capex plan (and the broader $700B hyperscaler capex wave) — concerns center on cash flow, near‑term returns and multiple compression. Mag 7 CapEx Wave
- Negative Sentiment: Reputational and regulatory noise: Ring’s Super Bowl ad backlash led Amazon’s Ring to cancel a Flock Safety partnership, and Italian tax authorities conducted searches in a new probe — both add short‑term headline risk. Ring Ad Backlash / Flock Cancellation Italian Tax Probe
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
