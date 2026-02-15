Capital CS Group LLC Boosts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Capital CS Group LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 1.8% of Capital CS Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Haven Private LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 12,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.2% during the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raising ratings and targets — several firms boosted price targets or reiterated buys (Goldman Sachs raised to $254, Wells Fargo to $235, Barclays to $245; JPMorgan and DZ Bank reaffirmed buy ratings), underpinning bullish analyst sentiment on TMUS. Goldman Sachs Price Target

Analysts raising ratings and targets — several firms boosted price targets or reiterated buys (Goldman Sachs raised to $254, Wells Fargo to $235, Barclays to $245; JPMorgan and DZ Bank reaffirmed buy ratings), underpinning bullish analyst sentiment on TMUS. Positive Sentiment: Management raised medium‑term targets: service revenue and 2027 adjusted free cash flow guidance were lifted (service revenue midpoint now ~$81B; 2027 adj. FCF midpoint up to ~$20B), which investors view as a material long‑term catalyst. MarketBeat Analysis

Management raised medium‑term targets: service revenue and 2027 adjusted free cash flow guidance were lifted (service revenue midpoint now ~$81B; 2027 adj. FCF midpoint up to ~$20B), which investors view as a material long‑term catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Operational/strategy wins highlighted: T‑Mobile is pushing 5G fixed wireless access as a broadband alternative and touting new AI platform capabilities — both support growth narrative and differentiation. 5G FWA Article

Operational/strategy wins highlighted: T‑Mobile is pushing 5G fixed wireless access as a broadband alternative and touting new AI platform capabilities — both support growth narrative and differentiation. Neutral Sentiment: Debt capital markets activity — T‑Mobile agreed to sell €2.5B of euro‑denominated senior notes (2032/2035/2038 maturities) and filed a proposed offering; proceeds could fund buybacks or general purposes but will increase debt. BusinessWire Debt Offering

Debt capital markets activity — T‑Mobile agreed to sell €2.5B of euro‑denominated senior notes (2032/2035/2038 maturities) and filed a proposed offering; proceeds could fund buybacks or general purposes but will increase debt. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst notes and coverage pieces (Zacks, MarketBeat) reinforce visibility but are mixed in emphasis — helpful for conviction but not immediately price‑moving on their own. Zacks Analyst Note

Analyst notes and coverage pieces (Zacks, MarketBeat) reinforce visibility but are mixed in emphasis — helpful for conviction but not immediately price‑moving on their own. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly headwinds remain — Q4 showed fewer-than-expected net postpaid adds and an adjusted EPS miss, which pressured shares around earnings despite strong revenue and raised guidance. MarketBeat Earnings Summary

Quarterly headwinds remain — Q4 showed fewer-than-expected net postpaid adds and an adjusted EPS miss, which pressured shares around earnings despite strong revenue and raised guidance. Negative Sentiment: Advertising challenge: BBB/NAD recommended T‑Mobile modify or discontinue certain in‑flight Wi‑Fi cost claims after a Verizon challenge — a reputational/regulatory notch that could lead to messaging/marketing changes. NAD Recommendation

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Argus cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Williams Trading set a $263.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $270.50 to $266.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.65.

TMUS stock opened at $219.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.80. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The company has a market cap of $241.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

In related news, Director G Michael Sievert sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total value of $4,881,825.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 308,696 shares in the company, valued at $66,977,771.12. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.32, for a total transaction of $306,436.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,720.16. The trade was a 21.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,457 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,636. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

