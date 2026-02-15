GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Purchases 21,065 Shares of Roblox Corporation $RBLX

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,065 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Roblox in the third quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBLX opened at $63.09 on Friday. Roblox Corporation has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $150.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.57 and a 200 day moving average of $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.70 and a beta of 1.63.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 304.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $97.00 target price on Roblox in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Roblox from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.44.

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 34,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $2,493,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 454,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,006,493.30. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total value of $577,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 256,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,170,521.60. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 789,521 shares of company stock worth $61,989,659 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

