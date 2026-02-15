GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Takes $14.12 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 59,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,116,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,187,621,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $197,027,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,500,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 1,417,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $204,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,131,752 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $163,346,000 after purchasing an additional 520,846 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $337.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $290.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.09.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.02, for a total transaction of $414,418.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,908.46. This represents a 80.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Ci Lee sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.85, for a total transaction of $234,776.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,654.45. The trade was a 72.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 83,955 shares of company stock valued at $29,925,749 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $425.99 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $459.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.05.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.59% and a negative return on equity of 936.38%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 33.48%.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

