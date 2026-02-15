GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Sells 2,172 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. cut its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $25,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,235,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,460,000 after buying an additional 81,124 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 140,201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,066,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,530 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 521,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,878,000 after purchasing an additional 74,201 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 497,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 271,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,988.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,066.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,192.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,723.90 and a 12-month high of $2,645.22.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,028.14, for a total transaction of $1,713,778.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,027.37, for a total transaction of $91,231.65. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,034.09. This trade represents a 14.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,788. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,886.25.

JPMorgan upgraded MELI to overweight and raised its price target to $2,800, citing easing competition and a steadier outlook — a clear analyst catalyst that can support upside.

Partnership with Brazilian food retailer Assaí to sell and store products on MercadoLibre's platform strengthens marketplace assortment and logistics monetization in Brazil — supportive for revenue and fulfillment scale.

Buy-side conviction: Loomis Sayles highlighted MELI as trading at a discount in its Q4 letter, signaling institutional interest that can underpin longer-term demand.

MercadoLibre set Q4 2025 earnings release and webcast for Feb 24 — this is the immediate catalyst that could drive volatility depending on results and guidance.

Analyst commentary and valuation pieces (Zacks, Yahoo, The Globe & Mail) debate whether MELI's multiple (P/E and PEG) fairly prices fintech and logistics growth versus near-term credit headwinds — keeps investor views split.

Reports of insider selling and heavy investment spending are weighing on market confidence; investors worry about return on capital and near-term dilution of margins.

Credit trends: coverage notes rising bad-loan expenses in Mercado Crédito and slower fintech growth as one reason for recent share underperformance, a direct risk to profitability and investor sentiment.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

