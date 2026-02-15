Glaxis Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.3% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $202.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.94. The stock has a market cap of $84.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $205.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

