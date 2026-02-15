GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,943 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 759.1% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Citigroup lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $169.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Freedom Capital upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.05.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.0%

ABT stock opened at $112.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.27 and a 1-year high of $141.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 67.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.73 per share, with a total value of $1,087,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,738,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,711,572.41. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.