Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV Shares Sold by Financial Advisors LLC

Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,611,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,279 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 13.5% of Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $76,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $98,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average of $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $32.45.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as value. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

