GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Trims Stake in ConocoPhillips $COP

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,802 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 25,374 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $28,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,883,455 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $707,461,000 after buying an additional 3,135,315 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,778,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $966,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,803 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 146.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,315,757 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $207,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,509 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8,148.3% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917,788 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $82,362,000 after acquiring an additional 906,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 18.0% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,565,154 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $409,677,000 after purchasing an additional 697,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

Insider Activity

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.6%

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $46,315,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 325,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,152,410. The trade was a 60.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $111.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $112.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.35 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.98%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on COP. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

Read More

