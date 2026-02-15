GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Purchases Shares of 65,193 Western Digital Corporation $WDC

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 65,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,827,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 12.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,317 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Western Digital by 9.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 30,434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Market recognition of WDC’s rally — coverage highlights WDC as the second-best performer in the S&P 500 for 2026 so far, underscoring momentum and investor interest in the stock. Read More.

Positive media narratives around AI demand and product relevance — multiple outlets profile WDC as a critical supplier in the AI megatrend, reinforcing the growth story. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investor access / upcoming presentation — WDC will present at the Morgan Stanley TMT Conference on March 3; the webcast gives management a chance to update investors and could influence guidance/expectations. Read More.

Investor access / upcoming presentation — WDC will present at the Morgan Stanley TMT Conference on March 3; the webcast gives management a chance to update investors and could influence guidance/expectations. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and risk warnings after a massive rally — analysts note a ~300%+ one-year gain and ask whether risks (cyclical demand, supply, buyback sustainability, valuation) are building, which can prompt profit-taking and increased short-term volatility. Read More.

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 1,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $272,272.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,090. This represents a 33.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Roxanne Oulman sold 1,800 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.42, for a total value of $277,956.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,524.46. The trade was a 31.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,522 shares of company stock worth $17,661,708. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $250.00 price target on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $200.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. New Street Research set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $281.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.62. Western Digital Corporation has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $307.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.80.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.20. Western Digital had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 35.52%.The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 5.02%.

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

