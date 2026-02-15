ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICUI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ICU Medical from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ICUI

ICU Medical Stock Up 2.0%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICU Medical

Shares of ICUI opened at $144.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -467.40 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.14. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $165.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 173.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,089,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,638,000 after buying an additional 690,694 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 207.0% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 651,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,658,000 after purchasing an additional 439,263 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth $58,083,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 1,604.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 303,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,294,000 after purchasing an additional 285,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 239.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 386,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,371,000 after acquiring an additional 272,782 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.