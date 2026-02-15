Sidoti Csr Weighs in on CTS’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:CTS)

Get CTS alerts:

CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr cut their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for CTS in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 11th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for CTS’s current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for CTS’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $137.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.86 million. CTS had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.14%. CTS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.450 EPS.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CTS in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CTS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $57.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.57. CTS has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $59.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89.

CTS declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.31%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CTS by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CTS by 12.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CTS in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CTS by 19.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) is a global manufacturer and supplier of electronic components and sensors, headquartered in Lisle, Illinois. Established in 1896 as the Chicago Telephone Supply Company, the firm has evolved over more than a century to become a diversified provider of high-precision products for a wide range of end markets.

The company’s core business encompasses the design, development and production of sensors and actuators, frequency control devices such as quartz crystals and filters, multilayer ceramic capacitors, and inductive components.

