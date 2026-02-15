Scotiabank Has Strong Forecast for TSE:TVK FY2026 Earnings

Get TerraVest Industries alerts:

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of TerraVest Industries in a report released on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman now anticipates that the company will earn $2.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.00. Scotiabank currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TerraVest Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TVK. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$195.00 to C$209.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised TerraVest Industries from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$150.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$188.50.

TerraVest Industries stock opened at C$139.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$154.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$143.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.44. TerraVest Industries has a 1 year low of C$100.31 and a 1 year high of C$176.64. The company has a market cap of C$3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 0.57.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of C$408.35 million during the quarter.

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc is a manufacturer of home heating products, propane, anhydrous ammonia, natural gas liquids transport vehicles, storage vessels, energy processing equipment, and fiberglass storage tanks. The company’s operating segments are Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment is engaged in the manufacturing of bulk LPG transport trailers, LPG delivery & service trucks, bulk LPG storage tanks, residential & commercial LPG tanks, dispensers, and other products.

