What is Scotiabank’s Forecast for TSE:WEF FY2026 Earnings?

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for Western Forest Products in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 10th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Forest Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.00 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Western Forest Products’ FY2027 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Forest Products had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of C$201.90 million during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WEF. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Western Forest Products from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.25.

Shares of WEF stock opened at C$14.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of C$149.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.02. Western Forest Products has a 1 year low of C$10.16 and a 1 year high of C$17.28.

Western Forest Products Inc is a Canada-based softwood forest products company. The company’s principal business activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. Its operating business segment comprised of Timber harvesting, Log sales, and Lumber manufacturing and sales. The firm purchases and harvests logs which are then manufactured into lumber products at its sawmills, or sold. Canada and the United States, represent the company’s largest markets and contribute the vast majority of its total revenue.

