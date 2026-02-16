1,423 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Purchased by Generation Capital Management LLC

Generation Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 21.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 23.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total value of $10,747,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 248,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,621,747.69. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teyin M. Liu purchased 11,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $337.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,910,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,823,471.70. This represents a 428.04% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $190.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $411.66 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $455.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.