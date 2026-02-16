Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,837 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.06% of Duke Energy worth $57,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 42.2% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 41,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,046,000. Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 13.0% in the third quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 88,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 11.3% during the third quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 274,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK opened at $128.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.67 and a 200 day moving average of $121.82. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $110.51 and a 52-week high of $130.03. The stock has a market cap of $99.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.51.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Duke Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.550-6.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.41%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $1,015,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,234.60. The trade was a 41.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $868,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,633.69. The trade was a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Duke Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Mizuho set a $130.00 price objective on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Duke Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.