Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,837 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.06% of Duke Energy worth $57,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 42.2% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 41,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,046,000. Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 13.0% in the third quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 88,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 11.3% during the third quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 274,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.
DUK opened at $128.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.67 and a 200 day moving average of $121.82. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $110.51 and a 52-week high of $130.03. The stock has a market cap of $99.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.51.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.41%.
In related news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $1,015,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,234.60. The trade was a 41.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $868,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,633.69. The trade was a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target to $142 and maintained a Buy rating — adds analyst support and upside to the stock. Goldman Sachs adjusts price target on Duke Energy
- Positive Sentiment: Duke reported solid results (beat expectations) and set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $6.55–$6.80, supporting earnings-driven upside and dividend coverage. Duke Energy Beats Expectations, Continues To Be A Buy
- Positive Sentiment: Federal judge dismissed a small town’s climate-change suit against Duke, removing a source of legal and regulatory uncertainty. Judge quashes small town’s climate change suit against Duke Energy
- Positive Sentiment: Data-center demand remains strong — Duke’s pipeline hit ~4.5 GW, providing a durable load-growth avenue that supports long-term regulated earnings. Duke Energy’s data center pipeline hits 4.5 gigawatts
- Neutral Sentiment: Duke is deploying AI to detect scams targeting customers — lowers fraud risk and potential losses, but is primarily operational/PR. Duke Energy leverages AI to protect customers and combat scams
- Neutral Sentiment: Company announced customer-support resources after a Florida cold snap — helps mitigate customer backlash from higher winter bills but highlights bill volatility. Duke Energy is here to help Florida customers after cold snap
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of Duke earning nearly $5B in 2025 while still requesting rate increases — positive for future revenue if approved, but keeps regulatory and PR scrutiny front-and-center. Duke Energy earned nearly $5B in 2025. It is still requesting a rate hike
- Neutral Sentiment: Local complaints about “radical” tree trimming and streetlight issues are generating local headlines — reputational noise with limited immediate financial impact. Answer Man: ‘Radical tree trimming’ by Duke Energy contractors
- Negative Sentiment: CEO Louis Renjel sold 6,800 shares (about $868k) and reduced his holdings ~23.6% — insider selling can weigh on sentiment, though not uncommon after compensation events. SEC Form 4 – Louis E. Renjel
- Negative Sentiment: St. Petersburg is taking steps to consider switching to a city-run utility — a municipal departure could be a long-term demand and political risk if it gains traction elsewhere. St. Petersburg takes steps to consider dropping Duke Energy
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Mizuho set a $130.00 price objective on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Duke Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.19.
Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.
Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.
