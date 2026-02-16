denkapparat Operations GmbH Raises Stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

denkapparat Operations GmbH increased its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank accounts for about 1.7% of denkapparat Operations GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. denkapparat Operations GmbH’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 18.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,470,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $917,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,172 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,815,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,010,852,000 after purchasing an additional 115,203 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,475,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,658,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,791,000 after buying an additional 51,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 304.0% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,446,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,047,000 after buying an additional 1,840,747 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $95.33 on Monday. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 16.52%.The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Toronto Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Natl Bk Canada upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Profile

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Formed through the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto (founded 1855) and the Dominion Bank (founded 1869), TD is one of Canada’s largest banks and offers a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

TD’s core businesses include Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance.

