Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) Short Interest Up 64.4% in January

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 52,953 shares, an increase of 64.4% from the January 15th total of 32,213 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,249 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Price Performance

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF stock opened at $20.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.32 million, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.12. Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $23.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.32.

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 20.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th.

Institutional Trading of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRTY. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $895,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF in the second quarter worth $850,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 85,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period.

The Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (FRTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell Midcap Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap companies with growth characteristics. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. FRTY was launched on Feb 26, 2021 and is managed by Alger.

