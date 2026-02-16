denkapparat Operations GmbH Has $989,000 Stake in The Kroger Co. $KR

denkapparat Operations GmbH grew its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 257.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares during the period. denkapparat Operations GmbH’s holdings in Kroger were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Kroger alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in Kroger by 10,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $71.17 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.45 and its 200-day moving average is $66.13. The company has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.27 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 0.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price target on Kroger and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KR

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger’s stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.