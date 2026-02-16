Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Bought by denkapparat Operations GmbH

denkapparat Operations GmbH raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Bristol Myers Squibb comprises 1.0% of denkapparat Operations GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. denkapparat Operations GmbH’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 51,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 13,268 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 25,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $60.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.48. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 69.65%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 73.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BMY. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile



Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

